How to live an aligned life with Yaris Sanchez

What does an 'aligned life' look like? According to wellness expert Yaris Sanchez, it starts with asking yourself what you really want.

I’ve never had someone ask me “what do you want?” more than my life coach. Every time she asks me, I’m always stunned by the question. I think, “What do you mean what do I want?” like it doesn’t even matter. Ain’t that a shame?

I bet some of you have similar thoughts. We—especially those of us who have kids—tend to put ourselves last, while we’re just going through life making sure everyone and everything else is good. But, this is changing for me. The more I tap into what feels aligned with what I want, where I want to go, and who I want to be, the more I start to love this feeling. It feels like home.

Yaris Sanchez, CEO and founder of the BIPOC-dedicated wellness and lifestyle brand Dalai Mama says she’s found peace in aligning herself with joy.

“I’m always trying to be in touch with my body—how I feel and if what I’m doing makes me feel good; if the people I’m around make me feel good. I ask myself, ‘Is this coming from a place of joy? Is it coming from a place of low vibrational things like jealousy or competition?’” said Sanchez.

And this is coming from a mother! I’m admittedly not there yet, though I want to be. Sanchez has figured out how to be in tune with what she truly wants and aligns herself with those things.

“If I’m not in alignment, I’m outta whack,” she said. “I think a big one is chasing joy—I wanna just chase. So if I’m doing something and this is making me happy, I’m just gonna do it, and it’ll lead me to things. It’s gonna lead me to the people that should be in my life. It’s gonna lead me to the opportunities that are for me.”

Personally, I think we consider the word “should” too much. We “should” do this, we “should” do that. What is it you want to do? Give yourself permission to explore that. If you find it hard to ask yourself these questions (and get real answers), hire someone who will—a therapist, or a coach. These conversations can be life-changing! Sanchez says you can even find the answers within or with some help from a friend.

“Ask for help with your peers, your people around you, ask for help from God and then you make the moves you need to make in your everyday life so you can feel aligned,” she said.

To get more tips on how to live an aligned life, watch this week’s episode of “The Reset with Coach Tish,” above.

Letisha Bereola is a life coach who helps ambitious women overcome burnout and reach their career goals so they feel great at work and happy at home. She’s a former Emmy-nominated TV news anchor, Podcast host of AUDACITY and speaker. Learn more: www.coachtish.co.

