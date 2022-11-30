Holiday gift ideas that will keep on giving long after the holiday season

Whether you’re on a budget, looking for something unique, or simply feeling indecisive, let these holiday gifts do the work for you.

Why give one gift when you can give many for the price of one? If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, your holiday shopping list may now seem a little daunting and expensive. But believe it or not, there are big gift options that are both budget-friendly and thoughtful, and we’ve compiled a list of ideas that will continue to make those you love smile long after they unwrap.

Gifts that help them break a sweat, but not the bank

Whether they’re always in the gym or constantly talking about going to the gym, consider gifting a workout class or bundle that gives access to multiple sessions.

Spiked Spin & Co is an intuitive wellness company creating a safe space for Black women and allies. Offering spin classes, yoga classes, and other wellness specials, this Black woman-led company aids in improving generational health by placing its community’s needs at the forefront.

Options to gift:

$25 gift card for one in-person class at the studio in Bed-Stuy New York

$7 for virtual class credit for one live virtual class

$175 unlimited rides a month + extra membership perks

Bring Caribbean Carnival to their living room with Socanomics! On a missing to heal, elevate and unite, this dance fitness platform offers online and on-demand classes of its energizing island-inspired workouts.

Options to gift:

$55 live virtual class package, which includes access to five classes and is redeemable for one year

$49 monthly package, which includes access to live virtual classes and all access to on-demand courses + a seven-day free trial

The Underbelly is a fitness and wellness space that encourages participants to come as they are. In a series of virtual yoga classes, founder Jessamyn Stanley guides participants through a four-part track created to achieve physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.

Options to gift:

Annual subscription for $180 a year

A monthly subscription for $19.99, with bundle options between 1-12 months.

The gift of community

Sometimes the greatest gift you can give someone is community. In a recent study, 53% of Americans don’t know their ancestral lineage. This year, give your loved ones a chance to reconnect with their roots by gifting them an ancestry DNA kit.

Black-owned option African Ancestry specializes in connecting the Black community with their lineage to specific countries and specific ethnic groups of origin, with packages starting at $299. But to get started on your family Ancestry.com also offers kits for as low as $99.

MasterClass

This season, sprinkle a little inspiration into someone’s gift bag by gifting them access to MasterClass. MasterClass members have access to hundreds of classes on a variety of topics, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing, and more, each taught by industry professionals like Spike Lee, Serena Williams, John Legend, etc.

Can’t decide on a specific gift?

Subscription boxes are the perfect scapegoat when it comes to gift-giving. From makeup to books to food, there are subscription boxes for everything and everyone.

Lift everyone’s spirit with a gift of spirits. The Sip is a Black woman-led subscription service offering at-home sparkling wine and champagne tastings. Within each box, subscribers are able to discover new wine and champagne flavors and brands. For every Sip purchase, the company gives access to clean water for women and children in need through the East Oakland Community Project (EOCP).

Options to gift:

6-month subscription: receive 3 boxes for 176.85

12-month subscription: receive 6 boxes for $329.70

24-month subscription: receive 12 boxes for $623.40

Deliver the gift of beauty and self-care without worrying about buying the wrong thing with Cocotique. This beauty subscription service removes the frustration of finding new beauty products by delivering 5-8 full-size or deluxe travel-seized products to their subscribers’ doorstep.

Options to gift:

3-Month Pre-paid COCOTIQUE Box Subscription – $87.99

6-Month Pre-paid COCOTIQUE Box Subscription – $170.99

12-Month Pre-paid COCOTIQUE Box Subscription – $340.99

Yearly Pre-paid Makeup Lovers Box Subscription – $120

Can’t afford to gift an all-expenses-paid vacation? No worries, give the gift of culinary travel with Culture Cake Kits. Each kit includes 3-5 snacks from a featured country/culture, 1-3 exotic ingredients, a recipe card, and a booklet explaining the different cultures featured in the box.

Options to gift:

Limited Edition Holiday Adventure Kit – $44.99

Culture Cakes Kit Subscription – $39.99 per month

Mini ‘Snacks Only’ Kit Subscription – $29.99 per month

BlackLit is the first monthly subscription box that highlights and celebrates all things Black culture, from literature to businesses. Each box includes a book written by an author of color and 3 to 5 products from a black-owned company. BlackLit offers a men’s box, believers’ box, nonfiction, and fiction boxes to find a gift for anyone.

Options to gift:

BlackLit Mini – $52

BlackLit Box – $54.99

3-12 month bundles – $120 – $480

Give children the gift of honoring their ancestors, believing in themselves, pursuing their dreams, and helping others with a Because Of Them We Can box. Catering to ages 5-12, this Black-owned company is committed to engaging children with “content and tools that help them embrace, amplify, and exude Black excellence” daily.

Gifting options:

Monthly Plan – $39.99

3-month plan – $119.97

6-month plan – 239.94

12-month plan – $439.89

