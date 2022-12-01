Interactive Bob Marley exhibition coming to Los Angeles in January

The "One Love Experience" is an immersive experimental activation that celebrates the late reggae superstar.

An interactive exhibition of the late Bob Marley is coming to Los Angeles. The “Bob Marley One Love Experience” will become available to fans at Ovation Hollywood starting on Jan. 27 and running through April 23.

The “One Love Experience” is an immersive experimental activation that takes up over 15,000 square feet, spread over multiple rooms. Included is the entire Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley archive, featuring previously unseen photographs, rare memorabilia, and the world’s largest indoor vinyl record, celebrating Marley’s multi-platinum “Legend” compilation.

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley and CEO of Bob Marley Group Of Companies with her son Saiyan Marley attend the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery on February 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Also included in the experience is the “One Love Forest,” a 2,000-square-foot immersive, multi-sensory environment. It takes visitors on a virtual trip to Marley’s native country of Jamaica and includes a cannabis garden and giant marijuana joint.

The activation also has the “Soul Shakedown Studio,” where visitors can partake in a silent disco with individual headphones and a curated playlist. The experience culminates with the “Next Gen Zone,” celebrating Marley’s family and his influence and philanthropy. Visitors will also see Marley’s influence on street art with exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, Idiotbox, and many others.

The Los Angeles installment of the “One Love Experience” is The United States debut of the activation, following previous successful stops in London and Toronto. Preceding the Jan. 27 opening is an exclusive VIP performance by Skip Marley and King Cruff on Jan. 26. Skip is the son of Bob’s daughter, Cedella Marley, who acts as CEO of the Bob Marley Group.

“We are so thrilled to have the exhibit opening in Los Angeles just in time for Daddy’s birthday,” said Cedalla in a statement. “After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the US for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Tickets for the “One Love Experience” will become available exclusively via Fever on Dec. 7 at the exhibition’s official website. In the meantime, fans can now go to the website to join the waitlist to attend the exhibition.

