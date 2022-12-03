For the hypebeast: Black-owned streetwear brands to gift this holiday

Word on the street is that gifts of streetwear are all the hype this holiday season.

It’s no secret that Black people have been and continue to be the blueprint for fashion. Particularly since the emergence of hip-hop, streetwear has become a prominent aesthetic in our culture. But in recent years, streetwear has become more mainstream with the rise of “hypebeast” culture, a subculture that values limited-edition streetwear trends and items, and social media. So much so that specific sneakers, clothes, and trinkets are resold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars above their retail price.

While we can’t guarantee you’ll score them the newest Jordan release on the “SNKRS” app, we’re confident the items on this list will make the drip gods in your life happy.

Everyone could always use a good tracksuit, but FILA and Adidas aren’t your only options. Co-founded by journalist and comfy connoisseur Speedy Morman, ComfNYC aims to make affordable, comfortable, and fly clothing. The unisex apparel brand’s “Queens tracksuit,” inspired by Morman’s childhood home in Queens, NY, is the perfect addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

Uplift your loved ones’ wardrobe and spirits with a piece from Dreams of Triumph. Based in the nation’s capital, Dreams of Triumph is a streetwear brand that incorporates empowering messages into its designs to make people look and feel good every time they wear it. Dreams of Triumph has a little something for everyone, from hats to graphic tees and even rugs.

We all know that one sneakerhead—they can name all the hottest sneakers, know about all the exclusive drops and somehow manage to keep their shoes spotless and creaseless no matter the circumstance. If gifting the actual sneaker is out of your budget, Porcelain Sneakerhead’s “Jordan 1” and “Air Force 1” terracotta planters are both an attractive alternative and an homage to their style.

Bonus: You can email porcelainsneakerhead@gmail.com to request the plant with no extra fees

Vintage pieces are at the forefront of fashion, and Staker’s Closet has all the nostalgic Black gems. Curated by Keith Straker, an account manager at GOAT, this Black-owner vendor sells vintage pieces highlighting Black culture. Shop clothing and novelty items on their strakerscloset.com and shop.15percentpledge.org.

The late Virgil Abloh was a pillar in the development of streetwear. In honor of his accomplishments, the Brooklyn Museum is hosting “Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’,” a traveling exhibition following the visionary’s career. If you can’t make it to the installation before it closes on January 29, 2023, the merchandise is the perfect gift for any Abloh admirer.

Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than most “OFF-WHITE” pieces!

The music industry, specifically hip-hop and rap, plays a part in the popularity of streetwear. So, it’s no surprise that Edson Sabajo, a former DJ, and Guillaume ‘Gee’ Schmidt, a former MC, founded a leading international streetwear brand, Patta. Having collaborated with top brands like Nike, Converse, and Tommy Hilfiger, Patta is one of the few internationally revered Black-owned streetwear brands.

Bonus: if you’re lucky, you may get your hands on their latest Tommy Hilfiger collaboration on pattaxtommy.com.

What started as a leather goods company is now an example of a cross-over between contemporary fashion and streetwear. Mifland is a Black-owned brand best known for its bold, industrial-inspired designs.

Now, if you’re still unsure what to get your favorite hypebeast this season after reading this entire list, check out Union LA, also known as “the first streetwear store ever,” according to current owner Chris Gibbs. This Black-owned marketplace is a mecca for affordable and high-end streetwear brands. So, if you’re scared about picking the wrong thing, you can’t go wrong with a Union LA gift card.

