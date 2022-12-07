Doctors say Pelé’s health improving, remains in hospital

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

Brazilian Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

