Because he deserves: 14 gifts for him by Black-owned brands

If you know a man who’s hard to shop for this holiday season, these Black-owned brands have got your back.



When it comes to holiday shopping, men are either the easiest to shop for or the hardest, depending on who you ask. Do you just get him another bottle of cologne? Or should you get him that VR game he keeps talking about? There are so many potential ideas to choose from. To help make shopping for him easier, we’ve rounded up 14 top items by Black brands we think would make great gifts this holiday season.

Whether your man has a dedicated skincare routine, is always on the go, or is just a big fan of Jay-Z, we have you covered with this list.

For his smile

OBJ Water Flosser by Odell Beckham Jr. and Moon Oral Care (Image: Moon Oral Care)

If you love his loving smile, gift him something that will keep those pearly whites nice and fresh. In 2021 Odell Beckham Jr. became the brand ambassador for Moon Oral Care and released an electric toothbrush with the brand. Now he’s developed a travel-friendly water flosser. We think gifting one or both will keep your loved one’s smile looking and smelling fresh.

For his scent

Soul Cafe by Savoir Faire (Image: Savoir Faire)

When he hugs you and you’re enveloped in his warm scent, don’t you just wish you could bottle that up? You can always add to his aroma with a fragrant gift. We can’t get enough of Savoir Faire’s Soul Cafe. With notes of tobacco, bergamot, blood orange, black pepper, patchouli, private musk blend, amber wood, oud, lavender, Arabic coffee, and firewood, he will smell even more divine.

For his shave

Bevel Pro All-In-One Clipper & Trimmer (Image: Bevel)

He may have a great beard, keep a crisp close shave, or have a solid goatee game. But does he have tools specifically designed for Black facial hair? This holiday season, give him the tools he needs for his facial hair to succeed. Bevel was one of the first brands ever devised specifically with Black hair in mind and they are still at the top of the game.

For after his shave

Beard Gang Bundle by Bevel (Image: Bevel)

His beard, no matter what time of day, always smells luxurious. He also always has an ever-pleasing sheen to it too. He is a card-carrying member of the #beardgang. That’s because after he shaves, he reaches for his beard conditioner. Bevel’s Beard Gang Bundle, with a beard conditioner, a 2-1 pomade, and beard oil, will help the beard gang members in your life maintain membership.

For his time

Bordeaux Watch by SPGBK Watches (Image: SPGBK Watches)

The most valuable thing a man has is his time and he values time spent with you. Thank him for the honor that is with a time-saving gift, a new watch. We are big fans of SPGBK’s unisex watches. The Black-owned North Carolina-based brand has a wide array of colors and everyday and formal options, befitting anyone’s style.

For the Black Panther fan

Black Panther Party pendant necklace by Johnny Nelson (Image: Johnny Nelson)

He could keep his style simple or he could be dripping in panache; either way, a new chain could be a welcome addition to his accessories artillery. The selection over at Johnny Nelson Jewelry, which comes in silver and gold options, is amusing, stylish, and packs just enough personality without completely overdoing it. We recommend the Black Panther Party pendant necklace, but the Frederick Douglas pendant necklace deserves an honorable mention as well.

For your travel buddy

Navigator Duffle by Made Leather Co. (Image: Made Leather Co.)

Looking to do some traveling with the man in question? Nothing inspires that wanderlust like brand-new travel gear. This holiday season, give him the travel bug with Made Leather Co.’s Navigator duffle bag, currently available in black, cognac, and natural.

For the man who looks great in pink

Men’s Jimmy Choo X Timberland 6-inch puffer boots (Image Timberland)

Pantone named a shade of magenta 2023’s color of the year but vibrant pinks have already dominated 2022. For the man who doesn’t just wear pink but effortlessly pulls the color off, gift him boots bold enough to match his daring sense of style. He’ll be ahead of the curve with a pair from Timberland & Jimmy Choo’s latest collab, designed by a Black woman.

For his beauty sleep

Satin Foulard sleep shirt and pant by Savage X Fenty (Image: Savage X Fenty)

This holiday season, you could have him sleeping pretty in a new pair of pajamas. The Satin Foulard Sleep pant and shirt by Savage X Fenty is a luxurious set sure to make any guy feel properly spoiled to receive.

For the king’s castle

Pharaoh candle by The Black Home (Image: The Black Home

His home situation left you pleasantly surprised—he actually had furniture other than a gaming chair and a toilet paper holder. This holiday season, help the budding or veteran interior design kings in your life master the art. We think The Black Home’s Pharaoh candle will help inspire anyone to treat their home like the personal palace that it is.

For his liquor cabinet

D’usse VSOP Cognac (Image: D’usse)

Is he a cognac connoisseur? Or just a really big fan of Jay Z? Possibly both? Either way, a new bottle by the HOV himself is sure to be a welcome addition to his liquor cabinet. Jay Z’s D’usse VSOP Cognac, hailing from the barrels of Cognac, France, comes top-rated and in a bottle stylish enough to keep long after the last drop has been poured.

For the basketball buff

New York Times Custom Basketball Book: A History of the Miami Heat (Image: Uncommon Goods)

You often find yourself locked in debates with him about the best players of all time. He doesn’t miss a single game during the season. He can spout out the most random basketball facts like he’s training for “Jeopardy.” Indulge his interest with a one-of-a-kind gift, the New York Times Custom Basketball book, a series of books filled with reprints of New York Times coverage on major basketball teams. The books are divided by team for the diehard fans and vary in price depending.

For the VR junkie

Meta Quest 2 VR Goggles and Two Touch Controllers (Image: Meta)

He may have put a VR headset on his list this year, and you may have laughed just like you did when he put the Playstation 5 on his list last year. But if you do indulge his wish for the latest in gaming, help him enjoy his investment with some new games by Black developers. Meta makes finding those games easy with a well-curated list. One of our favorites is Museum Multiverse.

For you to steal later

Burgundy Hoodie by Tier (Image: Tier)

Honestly, when buying your man a sweatshirt, we hope you keep yourself in mind because, let’s face it, you’re going to end up stealing it eventually. May we suggest a unisex set from Tier? These cozy yet upscale structured hoodies and sweatpants come in a handful of colors and are 100 percent terry-cotton.

