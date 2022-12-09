Trevor Noah officially exits ‘The Daily Show’ after final episode as host

The comedian gave a special thanks to Black women on his final episode after hosting the weeknight Comedy Central show for seven years.

Trevor Noah said goodbye to “The Daily Show” on Thursday. The revered comic hosted his final episode of the Comedy Central weeknight news show parody after a seven-year tenure, which began after the exit of comedian-activist Jon Stewart.

Noah first announced his decision to leave “The Daily Show” during an episode in September. “My time is up,” he told viewers.” He spent his last show thanking his correspondents, his family and the longtime program’s viewers.

During Thursday night’s episode, Noah also engaged in humorous one-on-one exchanges with the show’s mix of correspondents, a list that includes Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta. Klepper got testimonials of well-wishes from fans in midtown Manhattan during a man-on-the-street clip.

Trevor Noah, at the 74th Primetime Emmys in September, has hosted his last episode of “The Daily Show.” (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Noah had emotional and poignant remarks regarding Black women. While expressing how grateful he was to the viewers and studio audience, he said, “Special shout out to Black women.”

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” Noah said. “People say: ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?’ From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

Noah also thanked specific thought leaders and activists — including Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke — for their guidance.

.@Trevornoah made me straight bust out crying. “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.” https://t.co/OiUYL1LwrX December 9, 2022

He went on to explain why Black women carry the moral pulse of the nation. “I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women ’cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f–k around and find out,” Noah told his audience. “Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people live … when things go bad, Black people know that it’s worse for them. Black women in particular, they know what s–t is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.”

With the South African funnyman exiting “The Daily Show,” the series will be on hiatus until Jan. 17, 2023. On its return, Comedy Central will employ several guest helmers until a permanent host is selected, according to Deadline. The slew of celebrity guest hosts will include comedians D.L. Hughley, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans and Leslie Jones, actors John Leguizamo and Kal Penn as well as former “Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj and former Minnesota senator Al Franken. Each will reportedly appear for weeklong stints.

Noah, whose latest comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” premiered last month on Netflix, will be returning to stand-up comedy.

The Emmy Award winner will embark on his national, 28-city “Off The Record” tour in 2023, kicking it off on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. At press time, it will end on Dec. 3 in San Francisco. Produced by Live Nation, Noah’s tour will include stops in St. Louis, Boston, Memphis, Tennessee, New Orleans, New York, Phoenix and Detroit. Other dates — stateside and international — may be added.

