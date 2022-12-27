Netflix unveils title, premiere date for Chris Rock’s live stand-up special

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," will be the first live-streaming program in Netflix's history and Rock's second special with the streaming service.

Loading the player...

Netflix has disclosed new details about Chris Rock’s forthcoming live stand-up special. It will be called “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” and will premiere in March.

The streaming service dropped a teaser trailer, announcing the new details.

Rock will perform the concert in Baltimore and it will be the first live-streamed event in the company’s history, according to Deadline. Netflix revealed in May that it would be utilizing live streaming for the first time for stand-up specials, unscripted seriesand competition shows.

“Selective Outrage” will be Rock’s second stand-up special for Netflix. His first special, “Tamborine,” premiered in 2018 and was taped in the comic’s native Brooklyn, New York. In 2021, Netflix released “Total Blackout,” an extended version of “Tamborine,” which featured more than 30 additional minutes.

A previous collaboration with HBO yielded Rock 17 Emmy nominations and four wins for programs or stand-up specials, including Outstanding Writer for a Variety or Music Program: for “Bring the Pain” (1997) and “Kill the Messenger” (2009).

Rock has been touring extensively this year. His “Ego Death” tour has hit cities both nationally and abroad. He co-headlined several Tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) shows with fellow comedian Kevin Hart in July as a part of their “Only Headliners Allowed” mini-tour. He has performed numerous shows with Dave Chappelle, too. They appeared in the United Kingdom in September, did a West Coast jaunt in December and appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will premiere live at 10 p.m. ET on March 4 on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!