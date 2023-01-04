Video: Grio Top 3 | Top Reasons to End a Relationship

Even love can have its limits. What would make you want to walk away from your romantic partner for good?

  |  
Jan 4, 2023
Loading the player...

Love with the right person can be a beautiful thing. However, being in love with the wrong person can feel more like a nightmare than a fairytale. Everyone has their non-negotiables in a relationship and once certain lines are crossed, it may be time to call it quits. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their Top 3 reasons for ending a relationship with a potential partner.

Share: 