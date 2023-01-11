When addressing its diversity issue, the Golden Globes clearly understood the assignment

OPINION: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to atone for its previous (racist) sins, and Black Twitter was there to provide the best commentary.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

After two years of being embroiled in a scandal around the lack of diversity in its ranks, the Golden Globe Awards, which is put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, aired for the first time in two years on NBC Tuesday night.

I know we all went into this thinking the same thing: They finna give awards to everybody Black so we can shut up about their lack of diversity.

We weren’t entirely wrong in thinking that.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was the host, and he started the night off by telling the gathered crowd, “I’m here because I’m Black,” referring to himself as “the Black face of an embattled organization.”

That quip pretty much set the tone for the evening. Throughout the show, Carmichael slipped in jokes about everything from the Will Smith Oscars slap to the mysterious disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, wife of the Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly disappeared from the public eye in 2007 with no explanation and has not been seen or heard from since. There has been rampant speculation about what has happened to her. Carmichael said he found the three Golden Globe Awards Tom Cruise returned backstage and was willing to trade them for the return of Shelly Miscavige.

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

After Carmichael made the joke, outspoken former Church of Scientology member Leah Remini tweeted out a clip of it, thanking Carmichael for making the reference and asking the question, “Where is Shelly?”

You know nothing gets by Black folks, and one Twitter user pointed out how Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” costars completely ignored the joke as they presented the next award.

Wow. Jerrod Carmichael jokes that he should trade the three #GoldenGlobes awards Tom Cruise returned for the safe return of the wife of the head of Church of Scientology. Interesting to watch everybody connected to Top Gun ignore the Scientology insult like it never happened. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 11, 2023

For the most part, Black folks seemed pretty happy with the way Carmichael handled himself while hosting the show.

I appreciate that Carmichael straight up said I'm here for the money and I still don't trust them rather than doing what every other host does, which is make a couple pointed jokes and move on. — Catherine the Third 🪩✨ (@battymamzelle) January 11, 2023

If there were a cringe moment to call out, it would be when Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton — where the award ceremony took place — as “the hotel that killed Whitney Houston.”

That was just gross.

But anyway, let’s get to all the Black people winning.

Angela Bassett won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for playing Queen Ramunda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It was her second time winning a Golden Globe; she won in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The queen quoted Toni Morrison in her acceptance speech, and her No. 1 fan, husband Courtney Vance, filmed her acceptance speech from the audience on his cell phone, and we all stan. Get you a husband like Courtney.

Black Twitter had a lot to say about both the win and the reaction from her husband.

Get you a supportive husband like Courtney b vance #GoldenGlobes2023 — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/Basseyworld/status/1612981994647916549?s=20&t=7sGr68gbwLTtzsUTSJ-Elw

When Angela Bassett did her monologue about HAVEN'T I SACRIFICED ENOUGH? The Hollywood Foreign press packaged that Golden Globe up and mailed it to the venue for her #GoldenGlobes — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) January 11, 2023

Courtney B. Vance recording on his phone is top tier old black man — Clarastiltskin (@CaressLepore) January 11, 2023

Tyler James Williams, who a lot of us Gen X women have had inappropriate thoughts about ever since we saw him do that little rap on Sway’s morning show, won for his role on “Abbott Elementary,” and the living legend of comedy, Eddie Murphy, gave him a standing ovation.

Twitter gave him his flowers, too.

Tyler is giving 90s Arsenio Hall in this fit.



But, I like it.#GoldenGlobes — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) January 11, 2023

I legit stood up and clapped when you said Tyler James Williams' name. He is SO GOOD on that show. His glances at the camera at the best #GoldenGlobes2023 — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 11, 2023

The Hollywood Foreign Press said



THE WHITES SHAN’T WIN TONIGHT !!!!! — Vaccine Shaw (@TheJazzyBelle) January 11, 2023

BLACK PEOPLE, WE WINNING TONIGHT! #GoldenGlobes — taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) January 11, 2023

Quinta Brunson also won for “Abbott Elementary,” and we always stan Quinta just because she is so tiny and cute and humble and funny and we want all the things for her.

I KNOW THAT’S RIIIIIIIGHT!!!! GO QUINTA GOOOOOO! #GoldenGlobes — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) January 11, 2023

QUINTAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/ypWx0aVWak — James Fam Der Zee (@kidnoble) January 11, 2023

"but let's be real, I could imagine it, that's why I sold it to y'all." – Quinta Right Where She's Supposed To Be Brunson https://t.co/ra7I5Gs3uo — Serena's Racquet (@kendalljamaal) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh, who is not Black, won an award as well, and the reason Black folks stanned her moment is that they started playing the “wrap it up” music during her speech, and she immediately told them to stop, letting them know she could beat them up if they didn’t.

"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in. 40 years. Not letting go of this."



Michelle Yeoh accepts her #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/EbQZk624xD — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

You know they turned that music off right? Black people were like:

Michelle Yeoh told them to shut up and they did #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

YES MICHELLE YEOH! Very here for her telling the “your time is up” music to shut up. Y’all seen the movie, don’t play with her! #GoldenGlobes — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

Our queen Michelle Yeoh telling the piano player playing her off: "I can beat you up — I am serious." (She's right!) — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 11, 2023

they started playing her out and not only did michelle tell them to shut up but she also said she could beat their ass.



how can you not STAN — im only smol✨🍸 (@tashpocket) January 11, 2023

Zendaya won an award for “Euphoria,” but she wasn’t there to get it, so we couldn’t gush over her the way we wanted to.

Jennifer Coolidge, who is also not Black, but is a Black people fave for whatever reason, had one of the funniest moments of the night, and that got people talking:

Love that she was messing up all white people's names https://t.co/M639naAxbW — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 11, 2023

She ended up winning in her category, and even though we wanted Niecy Nash to win that one, we still cheered Jennifer on because how can you not like her?

So many Black people (and people of color in general) were winning, and for a while, we weren’t sure if they were going to give any white folks awards at all.

White nominees trembling right now #GoldenGlobes2023 — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 11, 2023

When there’s a Black presenter for a category with a Black nominee, you can tell by their face RIGHT when they open that envelope if we won LMAO #GoldenGlobes — Blanche Deverheaux (@kelleent) January 11, 2023

I appreciate this show correcting their anti-Blackness but now I’m getting a lil scared that the gas station sunglasses ppl gon do another January 6th 😩 — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) January 11, 2023

Ryan Murphy, who has basically created everything good on television ever, was presented the Carol Burnett Award by Billy Porter, who starred in Murphy’s show “Pose.”

Instead of talking about himself and his work in his speech, he used his time to honor people of color as well as LGBTQ+ people he has had the opportunity to work with over the years, including starting the speech by having everyone applaud Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who won an award for “Pose” last year but never got her moment to shine as the award ceremony was not aired.

Y’all know we stan a true ally.

Ryan saying, "if you wanna be out and happy, come to Ryan Murphy Productions…" pic.twitter.com/P0Ju6dQrhr — name cannot be blank (@radseed) January 11, 2023

The fact that @ryanmurphyprod is taking his moment to celebrate the actors he’s worked with is everything !!!!!!!!!!! #GoldenGlobes2023 whewww I’m about to cry ♥️ this is why he’s blessed — Baekwon The Chef (@Zarinah) January 11, 2023

this standing ovation for mj rodriguez just got me. crying. she deserves!!!! #goldenglobes — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 11, 2023

Ryan Murphy needs to give a master class on how to really be an ally. — Vaccine Shaw (@TheJazzyBelle) January 11, 2023

Julia Garner won for “Ozark,” and even though she ain’t Black either, Black folks love some “Ozark,” and we love the character of Ruth Langmore, so she got some praise as well.

Julia Garner deserves that award for supporting actress in a DRAMA as much as Sheryl/Janelle deserve it for their COMEDY.



Combining the categories is nothing short of stupid. And it clearly deflated the room a bit (which is unfair to Julia) #GoldenGlobes — Serena's Racquet (@kendalljamaal) January 11, 2023

Steven Spielberg won the Golden Globe for Best Director, and I was shocked to find out it was only his third directing award ever, and even though his speech ran a little long, they never played the “wrap it up” music on him, and of course, we noticed that, too.

Shout out to Twitter user @soulamami, who kept a running count of how many people of color won for the night versus how many white people won.

And with Jennifer Coolidge’ swing, white people have taken the lead of #GoldenGlobes wins — fulana de tal (@soulamami) January 11, 2023

So i guess we’re done with the people of color portion of the show #goldenglobes — fulana de tal (@soulamami) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy was presented the Cecil B. DeMille award by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis. I could go on and on about his long list of accomplishments, but honestly, if you are Black and unfamiliar with Eddie’s catalog of work — including dynamic performances in “Dolemite” and “Dreamgirls” for which he should have won awards, please stop talking to me.

The most important part of Eddie Murphy’s win tonight was his speech, in which he cautioned people to keep “Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f — ing mouth!”

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f—ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

You know we love Eddie, and we love an utterly Black moment during a white event, so we were talking:

https://twitter.com/MrErnestOwens/status/1613021477720276995?s=20&t=LWzCs0LPG80AF95yPNSB9Q

There will never ever be someone like Eddie Murphy. Ever. — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) January 11, 2023

Put Eddie Murphy and Tyler James Williams in something together. Maybe father and son? I can see it.#GoldenGlobes2023 — Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) January 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/LilRel4/status/1613021782109294592?s=20&t=LWzCs0LPG80AF95yPNSB9Q

Shout out to all my LIFE fans. Eddie Murphy is really IT. #GoldenGlobes — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) January 11, 2023

Tracey Morgan telling Eddie Murphy his pull out game is weak while presenting his lifetime achievement award at the #GoldenGlobes was not on my bingo card 😭 — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy is as iconic as it gets #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

“Abbott Elementary” won best comedy series, and we were here for that as well.

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES! THAT ABBOTT ELEMENTARY REIGN JUST WONT LET UP!!!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/U8TDyYBoqw — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

The Ava jumped out of Janelle James and snatched the mic 😂 #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

‘Abbott Elementary’ is collecting these wins like infinity stones. We love to see it 👏🏾 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gk9kgyghFx — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) January 11, 2023

And finally, in a moment that came as a shock to everyone including the people involved with the show, “House of the Dragon” wins won best drama television series, and because we watched it every Sunday as a Black family, I had to make a note of that here. We stan a good family drama.

House of the Dragon is acceptable. 🔥 — Big Lord Bunny Rabbit (@cee_pain) January 11, 2023

Y’all lil dragon show was nominated?? — Genoa Chanel ❄️ 🥶 🧊 (@GenoaChanel) January 11, 2023

Overall, the show was good. It’s the first time I watched an entire award show without changing the channel, and that’s saying a lot.

Congratulations to HFPA for pulling this off.

Now let’s see if they can stick to being diverse when next year’s awards roll around.

Monique Judge is a storyteller, content creator and writer living in Los Angeles. She is a word nerd who is a fan of the Oxford comma, spends way too much time on Twitter, and has more graphic t-shirts than you. Follow her on Twitter @thejournalista or check her out at moniquejudge.com.

