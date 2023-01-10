Black Hollywood kicked off awards season on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet

As the 80th annual Golden Globes returned to broadcast television for the first time since 2021, Black Hollywood showed up in style.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are back for the first time since 2021 and kicked off the 2023 awards season on Tuesday night. After facing backlash for its untelevised 2022 ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hit the reset button with this year’s telecast, as the film and television industry’s biggest stars graced the red — well, silver — carpet in the award show’s return to network television.

With a Black host (Jerrod Carmichael), Black co-executive producers, and presenters — not to mention nominees — many predict the 80th Golden Globe awards will reflect the increasing Black presence within the industry. As we watch to see who will walk away with a Golden Globe, let’s get into the Black excellence on the event’s red carpet.

(l-r) Billy Porter, Ayo Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Receiving her first Golden Globe nomination, Sheryl Lee Ralph channeled her eternal “Dreamgirl” in a sparkling and sleeveless violet gown styled by her daughter, Ivy Victoria-Maurice. Ralph’s gleaming Aliétte gown was designed by celebrity favorite Jason Rembert, who says the color was chosen to represent royalty, per E! News.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Both extravagant and utterly feminine, Quinta Brunson showed out for her “Abbott Elementary” cast and crew in a strapless tulle gown by Christian Siriano.

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Last year, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first trans person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama series. This year, Rodriguez returned to honor “Pose” creator and Carol Burnett Award winner Ryan Murphy in a Balmain gown styled by Micah McDonald.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael

Host Jerrod Carmichael sported several wardrobe changes during the evening, but one of the most striking was the white double-breasted suit he paired with a matching sheer turtleneck and strand of pearls.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett

Dripping in jewels, Angela Bassett accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Wakanda Forever” — her first Golden Globe since 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — in a dazzling silver Pamella Roland gown.

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Billy Porter

In an ode to the velvet tuxedo gown that made headlines at the 2019 Academy Awards, Billy Porter reportedly reprised the Christian Siriano look at Ryan Murphy’s request, this time in a vibrant fuchsia version, playfully paired with cornrows.

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Partners in love and fashion, Best Song nominee Rihanna (for “Wakanda Forever”‘s “Lift Me Up”) and A$AP Rocky once again showed off their enviable couples style, this time in classic black.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

The 2023 awards season is just getting started, but to see the other Black stars who stunned —and stunted — at the 80th annual Golden Globes, check out our gallery below.

