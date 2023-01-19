‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore makes history

“His election is another narrative on our journey toward a more perfect union, which symbolizes the progress that has been made in America,” said Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

On this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s senior White House correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down the historic inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the nation’s uptick in crime rates, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ controversial first week in office.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers his inaugural address on the west side of the Maryland State House on January 18, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. Moore was sworn in on a bible that once belonged to former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass and held by Moore’s wife, Dawn Moore. Democrat Moore defeated Republican nominee Dan Cox to become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third Black person to be elected governor in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ryan shares the highlights of her recent interviews with Gov. Moore, Minority House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and former Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones.

On Moore’s historic swearing-in as Maryland’s first Black governor, the 44-year-old political newcomer tells Ryan that his campaign made it a point to show that Republicans are not more patriotic than Democrats. Moore, who ran against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Dan Cox, is a U.S. Army veteran and positioned himself as a trusted patriot.

“You’re not going to lecture me on patriotism when I know I was raised by patriots,” said Moore. “I was raised by teachers. I was raised by ministers. My family has operating engineers. My family of people who built this country with their hands.”

Drawing a contrast between him and Cox, Moore continued: “If you talk about people who love this country, how about the people who have sacrificed and bled to make this country better? Patriotism is not saying that you love the country, but you hate half of the people in it.”

(R-L) Maryland Governor Wes Moore, his son James Moore, first lady Dawn Moore and daughter Mia Moore watch a flyover by the Air National Guard 104th Fighter Squadron during Moore’s inauguration ceremony on the west side of the Maryland State House on January 18, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. Moore was sworn in on a bible that once belonged to former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The 63rd governor of Maryland, Moore defeated Republican nominee Dan Cox to become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third Black person to be elected governor in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congressman Jeffries validated Moore’s historic election as Maryland governor, calling him a “phenomenal leader, patriot and American.”

“His election is another narrative on our journey toward a more perfect union, which symbolizes the progress made in America,” said Jeffries. “We still have a way to go, but we can be confident that America is on a positive, hopeful trajectory when we see the emergence of leaders like Wes Moore.”

