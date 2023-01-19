‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore makes history
On this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s senior White House correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down the historic inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the nation’s uptick in crime rates, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ controversial first week in office.
Ryan shares the highlights of her recent interviews with Gov. Moore, Minority House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and former Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones.
On Moore’s historic swearing-in as Maryland’s first Black governor, the 44-year-old political newcomer tells Ryan that his campaign made it a point to show that Republicans are not more patriotic than Democrats. Moore, who ran against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Dan Cox, is a U.S. Army veteran and positioned himself as a trusted patriot.
“You’re not going to lecture me on patriotism when I know I was raised by patriots,” said Moore. “I was raised by teachers. I was raised by ministers. My family has operating engineers. My family of people who built this country with their hands.”
Drawing a contrast between him and Cox, Moore continued: “If you talk about people who love this country, how about the people who have sacrificed and bled to make this country better? Patriotism is not saying that you love the country, but you hate half of the people in it.”
Congressman Jeffries validated Moore’s historic election as Maryland governor, calling him a “phenomenal leader, patriot and American.”
“His election is another narrative on our journey toward a more perfect union, which symbolizes the progress made in America,” said Jeffries. “We still have a way to go, but we can be confident that America is on a positive, hopeful trajectory when we see the emergence of leaders like Wes Moore.”
