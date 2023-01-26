Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the top red flags to look out for on a first date?

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma discuss the warning signals they identify on that first date with a potential partner.

We all have our do’s and don’ts when it comes to seeking love — especially when we first meet a person. Not everyone makes it to a second date.

What red flags do you look out for the first time you’re together? Do you get turned off if your date is too talkative? Maybe they’re too flashy for your taste, or they’re emotionless and make you feel like you’re talking to a brick wall.

Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma break down their top three red flags to look out for on a first date.

