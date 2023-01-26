Watch: Grio Top 3 | What were your top outfit essentials in high school?

So fresh! So clean! Millennials break down some of their go-to looks from those crucial days of high school.

The first day of school is a critical time for any student. What you wore on the first day could set the tone for the rest of the school year.

What were your go-to looks when you were in high school? Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma take a trip down memory lane and discuss their top three outfit essentials from those pivotal days.

