Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the late singer in upcoming biopic

"I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life," the young man wrote of "Michael," which Antoine Fuqua will direct.

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, will portray his late uncle in the forthcoming biopic, “Michael.”

Jaafar announced the news on his social media pages on Monday. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar wrote. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.” The post features a black-and-white photo of Jaafar dressed and posing like his uncle in a black fedora, highwater black pants with white stripes, and black leather loafers.

Jackson’s estate confirmed the news via Jackson’s official website. News of Jaafar’s casting comes soon after filmmaker Antoine Fuqua was announced as the director of “Michael.” The film will chronicle the life and career of one of the best-selling and influential musicians of the 20th century.

Jaafar Jackson and his brother Donte Jackson speak on stage at the Reelz Channel “Living With The Jacksons” panel at the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California. Jaafar will portray his uncle Michael Jackson in a forthcoming biopic. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for REELZ)

Graham King, producer of the Academy Award-winning Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” speaks very highly of Jaafar and is excited to have him play the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Jaafar Jackson, who is a singer himself, is Jermaine Jackson’s son. Michael’s older brother was co-lead singer of The Jackson 5. Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson stated that her grandson is the right choice for the role. “Jaafar embodies my son,” she said in a statement. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Principal photography for “Michael” will begin this year. Lionsgate will distribute the film. In the meantime, a Nelson George-directed documentary chronicling Jackson’s best-selling album, “Thriller,” is slated for release later this year.

