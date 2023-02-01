SWV, Xscape to bring ‘Queens of R&B’ series to Bravo

The six-episode limited series will build up to a one-night-only performance featuring the two groups.

Loading the player...

Hitmaking R&B groups SWV and Xscape are prepping to hit the stage together and will chronicle the event for television. Bravo announced on Wednesday that the network will air “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” as a limited series in March.

Fans will get on-screen access to the two multi-platinum-selling groups in the six-part series, which will also chronicle each group’s rise to fame during the 1990s and reflect on the superstardom of each.

“The Queens of R&B” will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of SWV and Xscape as the groups prepare for a one-night-only performance that features all of them performing together. Fans will get a backstage pass to the set design and be privy to conflicts about the concert setlist, the fight over which group is the headliner and other drama. One dramatic development that will be featured in the series is a Scott sisters dark secret that threatens to derail the future of Xscape and cause a family rift.

SWV performs on May 2, 2019, during VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

SWV, the New York trio of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, earning three Grammy nominations. Hits include the beloved “Weak,” “You’re Always on My Mind,” “Right Here,” “Rain” and “Use Your Heart.

Xscape, the Atlanta quartet of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris as well as sisters LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, helped R&B cross over to the pop charts during its 1990s run. Thanks to hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “My Little Secret,” the group has sold more than nine million records worldwide.

Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Harris and LaTocha Scott-Bivens of Xscape perform on Nov. 13, 2022, during the 2022 “Soul Train Awards presented by BET” at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

SWV and Xscape are capitalizing on an intense, but friendly rivalry that fans built up between them, dating to their 1990s heyday. In May 2021, both groups appeared in an episode of “Verzuz,” Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s online music competition series. It was a hit, garnering over 460,000 concurrent views on Instagram.

“SWV & Xscape: “The Queens of R&B” is scheduled to premiere at 9:30 ET on March 5.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!