Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top singer-dancer entertainers in the industry?

Which performers have double the flavor? Two millennials sit down and discuss the top singers-dancers in the game right now.

Loading the player...

Some entertainers can sing the house down, while others can dance the breaks off of anything — but very few can excel at both. To go full out on an eight-count and belt out a note with perfect pitch? Hey, that’s an incredible skill, one worth celebrating.

Listen up as Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni share their top three picks for best singers-dancers.

