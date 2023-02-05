From Roc Nation to The Roots, 2023 Grammy weekend was a day-to-night celebration

Almost as exciting as the 2023 Grammys was the array of festivities that preceded it, hosted and attended by some of the industry's biggest names.

As music lovers everywhere wait to see if their faves will take home a 2023 Grammy Award — as well as who will deliver their favorite performances of the night — the Saturday preceding Sunday night’s ceremony was, as always, jam-packed with music, celebs and revelry.

The weekend kicked off with the always uber-exclusive Roc Nation brunch, hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While Mrs. Carter stunted for the ‘gram in a futuristic white and silver ‘fit like the “Alien Superstar” she is, she was joined by friends, guests and fellow artists Kelly Rowland (also in white), Snoh Aalegra (in Barbie pink), Winnie Harlow, TEMS, and more. Who else was there? Check out the step-and-repeat below.

Usher honored Dr. Dre and “The Chronic” with an epic rollerskating party.

Believe it or not, Dr. Dre’s game-changing debut, “The Chronic,” is 30 years old. In celebration of the now-iconic album and its re-release, Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, the legendary Los Angeles roller rink that has been revived as an international franchise co-owned by skating aficionado Usher, hosted a rollerskating party at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the event: “Flipper’s original roller rink will be re-created, featuring a 4,700-square foot skating rink, specially made rink-side seating, live DJs playing throughout the night and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and Flipper’s skate rental.”

Notably, the Palladium also hosted the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective on Thursday as it honored Dr. Dre with an award renamed in his honor, the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. In addition to host Usher, Saturday’s star-studded event attracted Chris Brown, Paul McCartney, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Teyana Taylor and more — see them in action below.

The Roots’ Pre-Grammy Jam Session Returned

Too $hort takes the stage at The Roots’ 2023 Pre-Grammy Jam Session (Photo: Maiysha Kai)

For the past two decades, one of the most anticipated events of Grammy weekend is The Roots’ annual Pre-Grammy Jam Session, which made its return at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Among the talent gracing the stage this year was Best New Artist nominee Muni Long, who serenaded the star-studded crowd with her hit single, “Hrs & Hrs,” which has already scored her a 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Performance. Other performers included DIXSON, who gave a steamy rendition of D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” Queen Naija and Masego, The Baylor Project, gospel powerhouse Tye Tribett, and Adam Blackstone and his Legacy Experience, who held down the entire opening set.

Comedian Deon Cole introduced the Legendary Roots Crew to the stage, along with crowd-moving guests Too $hort, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Scarface, and Toby Nwigwe. While the venue was packed to capacity, the multi-platinum and multi-Grammy-winning group will be giving fans more to love tonight as the Questlove-curated tribute to 50 years of hip hop takes over the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards.

