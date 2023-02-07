Off-Broadway musical featuring music by Alicia Keys in development

The production, "Hell's Kitchen," is loosely based on the Grammy winner's New York upbringing.

A musical featuring the music and lyrics of Alicia Keys is currently in development at New York’s Public Theater, an Off-Broadway venue.

The production, titled “Hell’s Kitchen,” is loosely based on Keys’ life growing up in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, according to Deadline. The synopsis states that the musical “tells the story of Ali, a young girl growing up in NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen in the 1990s.” Ali is described as “a strong, stubborn girl with a rebellious streak.”

Other lead characters in the show include Jersey, “Ali’s mother, raising her as a single mom” and Ali’s father, Davis. “Hell’s Kitchen” incorporates a cast of friends, neighbors, and a love interest for Ali as well.

Alicia Keys performs live at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series on Nov. 11, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The roles of Ali, Jersey, and Davis are filled, but the actors are unknown at this time.

“Development dates” are pegged between May 24 and June 18. The production’s choreography will be helmed by Camille A. Brown, the Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer of “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” and Bessie Award nominee for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator for “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Michael Greif, best known for “Rent,” will direct.

Further production details are not available.

Keys’ catalog includes nine studio albums. Six of her albums were certified platinum or more, including her 2005 live album, “MTV Unplugged.” She is a 15-time Grammy Award winner with nine Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits. Four of those songs, “Fallin’,” “No One,” “My Boo” with Usher, and “Empire State of Mind” with Jay-Z, reached No. 1.

