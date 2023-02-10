Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 reasons Black people should invest in a health and fitness routine?

Looking good, feeling better! Listen in as two millennials discuss the benefits of establishing healthy habits.

  |  
Feb 10, 2023

If you look good, you feel good. It’s never too late to get on the right track when it comes to establishing a health and fitness routine. Whether drinking more water or getting 30 minutes of exercise in a day, minimal changes in your daily habits will pay off in the long run.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top 3 benefits of having a solid health and fitness routine.

