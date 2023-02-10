Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 reasons Black people should invest in a health and fitness routine?

Looking good, feeling better! Listen in as two millennials discuss the benefits of establishing healthy habits.

If you look good, you feel good. It’s never too late to get on the right track when it comes to establishing a health and fitness routine. Whether drinking more water or getting 30 minutes of exercise in a day, minimal changes in your daily habits will pay off in the long run.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top 3 benefits of having a solid health and fitness routine.

