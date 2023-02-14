Amber Ruffin ‘Non-Evil Twin’ pilot ordered by NBC

The Emmy Award nominee will star in and co-write the comedy pilot about a woman taking over a Fortune 500 company for her sister.

Loading the player...

NBC is ordering an Amber Ruffin pilot, “Non-Evil Twin.” The late-night talk show host will star in and write the project.

“Non-Evil Twin” is a multi-camera comedy show centered around a woman who must take charge of a Fortune 500 company in place for her sister, according to Variety. She must take on the role knowing little about the financial business and even less about how her sister has been running things.

Ruffin is riding high as the host of her late-night talk show, Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show.” The comedy variety show premiered in 2020, created by Ruffin after serving as a writer for “NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” She continues to write and appear on “Late Night” occasionally.

Amber Ruffin attends Apple TV’s “Gutsy” New York premiere at Times Center Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In 2021, “The Amber Ruffin Show” received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series.

Aside from her acclaimed work on two hit late-night talk shows, Ruffin has contributed writing to various projects. They include “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” the 75th Tony Awards, the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 66th Emmy Awards, and “Detroiters.” It was announced last year that she will also contribute additional material to the forthcoming theatrical revival of “The Wiz,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Writing the pilot with Ruffin is Kenny Smith, best known as co-showrunner for ABC’s “Black-ish” and NBC’s “Kenan.” “Non-Evil Twin” is part of Ruffin’s overall deal at Universal Television, through her and Jenny Hagel’s production company, Straight to Cards. Hegal also serves as head writer for “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!