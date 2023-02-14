Earl Knight on Connecting Busy Singles with ‘Not Another Dating App’

"We are really focused on getting people together and staying together with the same kind of morals and values and the things that they care about," says Earl Knight.

There is a new app on the market with a mission to bring efficiency to the dating process and less ghosting.

Earl Knight is the co-founder and director of product management for Not Another Dating App (NADA) — a dating app for busy people connecting to go on [and] plan dates.

www.nadaverse.com

While working at a dating app, Knight noticed that there was a big gap of what people actually wanted and what they were getting while on dating apps.

“When I was on dating apps, I was super bored, Knight tells theGrio. “I was always swiping. I was matching people, messaging nonstop. And I was like, Well, what’s the end goal? I would meet up with a few people here and there, but there was really no end game or end goal, and it just seemed super inefficient.“

Knight ended up finding his fiancée on a dating app and is hoping to help others find their person.

Courtesy of Earl Knight

With Not Another Dating App, the co-founder says they are focused on getting people together and staying together with the same kind of morals and values.

The journey to creating the app wasn’t easy for Knight and his team who had to bootstrap to get the process going: “We believe in ourselves, and we’re putting our paychecks behind that.”

The beta version of NADA is currently available to download. Check out the full interview to learn more about the app, the markets it will launch in and more.

