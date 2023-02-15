Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Currently, who are the Top 3 Kings of Comedy?

Bring on the funny! Two millennials discuss their favorite male comedians in the game right now.

Nothing soothes the soul like a hearty belly laugh. When we talk about the greatest male comedians of all time, a few come to mind. There’s Eddie Murphy, Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor. However, who is still carrying the torch today? Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share who they feel are the current Top 3 Kings of Comedy.