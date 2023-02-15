Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 reasons Black people should explore the great outdoors?

Get up and go outside! Listen in as two millennials discuss the benefits of enjoying all that nature has to offer.

Loading the player...

Clubs, bars and restaurants are fun, but what about the pleasures of nature? This world is full of beauty from the beaches, to lakes, mountains, and deserts. When’s the last time you spent time outside just for the heck of it? Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their Top 3 reasons why Black people should spend more time enjoying the great outdoors.