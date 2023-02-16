Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 signs you have a bad roommate?

No one likes a dirty housemate. Listen in as two millennials discuss how you can tell you have a bad roommate.

Loading the player...

A roommate can be a blessing or a curse. You can form a lifelong bond with them or you can gain a lifelong sworn enemy. No one wants to live with someone who is obnoxiously loud, messy, or has a revolving door of unwarranted house guests. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share the top 3 tell-tale signs of a bad roommate.