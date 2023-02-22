A$AP Rocky presents as ‘guilty’ for Gucci

The rapper will star in Gucci’s upcoming campaign for its bestselling Guilty fragrance.

Loading the player...

For all those on the internet asking A$AP Rocky to get a job, things may be just “Gucci” in that department for the rapper.

On Wednesday, the brand announced that Rocky is among the famous faces fronting the newest campaign for its top-selling fragrance, Guilty. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Rocky will join actress Julia Garner and actor Elliot Page in the campaign, which is expected to drop on March 1.

So far, the Guilty campaign hasn’t released much beyond a few close-up images of the trio which, Glen Luchford reportedly shot. In one photo, Rocky is dressed in a ruffled collared shirt with a massive floral broach.

According to British GQ, Rocky, Garner and Page represent a new era for the fragrance just as Italian designer Sabato De Sarno took the reins as Gucci’s newest creative director last month.

A$AP Rocky performs on the main stage during Day 1 of the Wireless Festival 2022 on July 1, 2022 at Crystal Palace Park in London. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Despite this forthcoming “new era,” the three are not new faces of the Italian legacy brand. Rocky was most recently featured in its 2020’s “Life of a Rockstar” campaign with his longtime friend, rapper Tyler, the Creator, and rockstar Iggy Pop.

Speaking to Hypebeast and Forbes at the time of the campaign, former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele said he believed all three men enjoyed the venture and praised their individual eccentricity.

“There is always this image of eccentricity because they are, in fact, eccentric themselves,” he told Forbes. “A certain type of fun is also portrayed, and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar.”

So far, this year is shaping up as a significant year in fashion for Rocky, who has launched two Super Bowl-related collaborations with his partner Rihanna. He also appears on the March cover of British Vogue with the singer and their infant son.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.