Can’t come to the door? Let Michael B. Jordan greet your guests.

The actor has produced pre-recorded messages as his Adonis Creed character, which are available for download for Ring doorbells.

Loading the player...

Fans of Michael B. Jordan, star of the upcoming film “Creed III,” have another reason to be excited.

Jordan has partnered with the smart doorbell system, Ring, to produce the voice of his character, Adonis Creed — a role he will reprise in “Creed III” — in the form of pre-recorded greetings that will play when visitors ring doorbells equipped with the technology.

In a clip on Ring’s Instagram, Adonis says, “And now, coming all the way from the other side of the house, the undisputed answerer of the door!…they’ll be right there,” People reported.

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” European premiere on Feb. 15, 2023 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

In another clip, Jordan’s character says, “Oh hey, yeah, they’re here training with me, Adonis Creed. I said jab, jab, jab. Nice, just leave them a message.”

According to People, the smart doorbell system allows users to see, hear and speak to visitors at their door directly from their phone, tablet or computer. The system also sends the occupants alerts when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell. It also monitors the home in HD video with infrared night vision.

This is far from the first time a famous person has lent his or her voice talents to tech. In 2009, before smartphones with map apps became ubiquitous, Snoop Dogg infamously partnered with Dutch navigation company TomTom to bring his voice to the GPS device. Other famous voices tapped for navigation devices have included characters from “The Simpsons,” “Looney Tunes” and “Star Wars.”

This collaboration between Jordan and Ring comes just a week before “Creed III” — the actor’s directorial debut — hits theaters on March 3. The film also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

From the red carpet of the film’s London premiere earlier this month, Jordan said the city felt like home and discussed what it was like to step behind the camera.

“It was definitely a challenge. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” he said. “At the same time, I know I needed to grow. I’ve been acting for over 20 years. So for me, it was a natural evolution to try and step behind the camera. It feels incredible.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.