Fans react to Keke Palmer’s new son’s name, Leodis

Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, this month.

Keke Palmer announced the birth of her new baby on Monday, and the world couldn’t be happier. The actress posted that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, named their first son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

Palmer is thrilled, posting on her Instagram page, “Hey Son!!!!” Along with pictures and videos of herself, Jackson, and baby Leodis in tow, she revealed he arrived in February. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match. LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo.”

While Palmer is excited, fans and celebrities have commented on the baby’s name. Britni Danielle, the senior culture editor at ESPN’s Andscape, wrote on Twitter, “Who granddaddy Keke’s baby named after??”

Many fans are reveling in Keke’s name choice for her new son. One Twitter user, @TheGreatIsNate, posted, “Leodis Andrellton Jackson” is such a sturdy, BLACK name, and “Leo Jackson” has a ring to it, too. Keke and Darius ate that!”

Another user, @MissBeBright, posted, “Keke Palmer said she bringing back the strong BLACK names. The great granddaddy names! She said her son gone know how to chop wood, start fires & build houses with his bare hands.”

Palmer hinted earlier this month about the direction she and Jackson were going with their son’s name. “It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer stated. “We’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name].”

The “Nope” star revealed last December that she was pregnant during her opening monologue as host of “Saturday Night Live.”

