Trevor Noah’s next book to be a ‘modern fable’ on forgiveness and solidarity

After a successful seven-year run on "The Daily Show," bestselling author Trevor Noah has penned a book for readers of all ages.

Trevor Noah’s seven-year tenure as host of “The Daily Show” may have only ended nearly three months ago, but the much-beloved comedian is already preparing his next big project for the public. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Noah, whose 2016 memoir “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” was a No. 1 international bestseller, has penned an as-yet-untitled novel, due for publication by One World in fall 2023.

Trevor Noah attends Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 2, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify )

Unsurprisingly, anticipation for Noah’s next literary work is high. As THR notes, “Born a Crime” not only won the 2017 Thurber Prize for Humor but spent an impressive 32 weeks on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction list. The book has since become a staple on many schools’ required reading lists. The memoir was also tapped for a film adaptation, with Lupita Nyong’o slated to portray Noah’s mother, Patricia. Based on the runaway success of his debut, Noah agreed to pen a follow-up in 2018, but as reported by THR, his next offering is a different project altogether.

While much about his new project is being kept under wraps, publisher One World is billing the novel as a “gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance and the secret to solidarity.” The not-yet-titled book, which is due out later this fall, is said to be evocative of allegories and fables like “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “The Little Prince.” Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Noah’s next offering to the publishing world is, of course, in addition to his ongoing stand-up career. Following his late November Netflix special, “I Wish You Would,” and his departure from “The Daily Show” in early December, he has performed internationally with his stand-up “Off the Record” tour, pausing only briefly to host the 65th Grammy Awards in February. But as Noah said when announcing his exodus from late-night television, he’s ready to do it all.

“I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he said on-air last fall. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.”

