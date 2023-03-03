F1 racer Lewis Hamilton undergoes jewelry inspection, addresses nose ring query, gets cleared to race

Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry.

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton was cleared to race in the first practice session of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday after having his jewelry inspected.

Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry, and was cleared at the Singapore GP in October for wearing a nose stud.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Bahrain GP will be held on Sunday March 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Hamilton explained to stewards at the time that he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose, which occurred because he kept having to take the stud out for races.

The FIA did not mention his nose stud in its statement Friday, but said in its verdict that the seven-time F1 champion had received a medical exemption relating to “concerns about disfigurement.”

The stewards considered a breach of Article 5 of the FIA’s sporting code — the wearing of jewelry — and took no further action against Hamilton after hearing from a Mercedes team representative and receiving a medical report requesting an exemption.

“The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein,” the FIA statement said. “We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.”

Last May, Hamilton protested an FIA crackdown on jewelry — such as body piercings — by showing up at the Miami GP wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body and suggesting he was willing to sit out races over the issue.

He kept his nose stud in at the Monaco GP in late May after motorsport’s governing body extended the exemption on drivers wearing jewelry, but expressed frustration at the issue.

“Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this,” Hamilton said in Monaco. “We shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

