Former SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp released from jail after shooting

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said in an emailed statement that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star Shawn Kemp following his arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kemp, 53, was booked shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday for investigation of felony drive-by shooting in Tacoma. He was released by mid-afternoon Thursday, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Shawn Kemp (holding microphone) and Gary Payton of the Seattle SuperSonics announce new members of the Seattle Kraken during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft at Gas Works Park on July 21, 2021, in Seattle. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an emailed statement Thursday that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

Tacoma police said they arrested a 53-year-old man after a shooting in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman on Thursday did not confirm whether that was Kemp. The shooting followed an altercation between people in two vehicles; one car fled and a gun was recovered, police said.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

