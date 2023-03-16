Video: Mutale Nkonde on combatting racial bias in technology

"I think Black women are really, really honestly integral to the tech ecosystem," says Nkonde, "because we're coming in often with uniquely different points of view."

Loading the player...

Throughout March, which is Women’s HIstory Month, theGrio is honoring Black women by highlighting super sisters leading the way in their respective industries. Today, we are profiling AI ethicist Mutale Nkonde and exploring her progressive work in technology.

Nkonde is founder and chief executive officer of AI for the People, a communications firm focused on reducing algorithmic bias.

AI ethicist Mutale Nkonde is founder and chief executive officer of AI for the People, a communications firm focused on reducing algorithmic bias. (Photo: theGrio.com)

Algorithmic bias, she says, is “the ways in which technologies express racism.”

Check out the full interview above to learn more about Nkonde’s journey and her fascinating futuristic work.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!