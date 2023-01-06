Keke Palmer discovers a ‘cure’ for her acne

In a recent video, Keke Palmer jokes about finding the cure to her well-documented struggles with acne.

Loading the player...

Keke Palmer may have found the secret to great skin: getting pregnant.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, the actress reveals how being pregnant has cleared her skin of the adult acne caused by her polycystic ovary syndrome.

Opening the video with a close-up of her clear and made-up face, Palmer marvels over how the bumps are finally gone, “Let’s really get into it. I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat,” she says, stroking her cheek.

Keke Palmer during the opening monologue of “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, 2022 (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

As she continues to present her clear face to the camera, Palmer adds, “I’m here to let y’all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank.”

The “Nope” star stresses that her makeup has never laid flat quite like it currently does, joking, “Call me Keke Wyatt ’cause I’m about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

R&B singer-songwriter Keke Wyatt welcomed her 11th child in February of 2022.

In the post’s caption, Palmer doubles down on her claims and offered further proof of her clear skin in her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

“The way my baby already looking out for me??” she wrote.

The Emmy winner announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson while making her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Dec. 3. During her opening monologue, Palmer made light of the “rumors” surrounding her pregnancy before unbuttoning and shirt and proudly revealing her baby bump.

Throughout the years, Palmer has been extremely open about discussing her experience with polycystic ovary syndrome and struggles with the adult acne it often causes. This latest reveal just underscores the unpredictable effects of hormonal shifts, with both a polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis (a hormonal disorder) and being pregnant.

Pregnancy can cause an increase in hair and nail growth, larger breasts, clearer or more acne-prone skin, improved vision, and changes in taste buds and energy levels, among many other physical side effects.

For centuries, many have claimed certain symptoms a person experiences while pregnant correlate to the sex and even the temperament of the baby. However, no such claims have ever been scientifically proven.

Folks in Palmer’s comments played along with some asking, if they follow her advice, what to do with the baby once it is born. Others emphasized how individual the symptoms of pregnancy can be.

Either way, it’s great to see Palmer enjoying her pregnancy.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.