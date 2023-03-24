John Legend thinks this is hottest part about Chrissy Teigen

The crooner said couples have “to find time” to keep things spicy, especially when they've been together for some years.

John Legend is speaking out about his marriage and his favorite attribute of his wife Chrissy Teigen in a new interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all the time,” Legend, 44, shared, PEOPLE reports.

“It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh. It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better,” the Grammy-winning artist added.

(L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Legend offered this bit of sex advice for couples: “Lock the door if you have kids.”

He continued, “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room. So if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta go lock the door.”

By way of general relationship advice, Legend had some thoughts, too. Couples have “to find time” to keep things spicy, especially if you’ve been together for some years. “You have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort.”

Added Legend, “If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, just do some things. Do some fun things. Make some romantic gestures.”

The Ohio native disclosed that he likes to “pamper” his wife with whom he shares three children. The couple suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020. “Heartbreaking” is how he described the experience. “You want to be there to protect, you want to be there to help, but you literally can’t do anything to really solve the core problem here … we felt powerless and it was deep, deep grief, deep challenge, deep pain.”

(L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the LOVED01: Skincare by John Legend launch event at Skybar on March 07, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LOVED01)

When asked during the interview what attributes of his he thinks Teigen most admires, Legend wasn’t sure but offered an insightful explanation. “I take good care of her. I like to cook for her, even though she’s obviously the one with food credentials that I don’t have,” he said. “I like to cook for her, I like to take care of her, pamper her, and make some romantic gestures. She probably likes that.”

Regarding actors who might portray Teigen and him, the global superstar was certain in his response. He would want Olivia Rodrigo to play his wife. As for him, he suggested one of the viral John Legend look-alike babies.

“On the internet, it’s usually just babies. Everyone puts their light-skin babies up and they all think, ‘My baby looks like John Legend’,” he said. “I have these cheeks, I have dimples. A lot of babies look like me.”

