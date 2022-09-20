Chrissy Teigen – who discloses that miscarriage was an abortion – says she can finally feel baby bump

Chrissy Teigen announced in August that she and husband John Legend are expecting their fourth baby and she has since been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.

“I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore,” Teigen, 36, shared on Twitter on Monday. The cookbook author showed off her baby bump in an Instagram photo that Legend posted, PEOPLE is reporting today.

The publication reported last month that Teigen underwent IVF treatment to conceive her rainbow baby after suffering a miscarriage nearly two years ago. However, PEOPLE noted in today’s article that in remarks to the publication last week at a parenting event, Teigen — for the first time publicly — disclosed that her pregnancy was terminated.

Chrissy Teigen, pregnant with her fourth child, says she can now feel her baby bump. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

She and Legend are parents to 4-year-old son Miles Theodore and daughter Luna Simone, 6. The former model said her two other children are quite “excited” about the family expanding.

“They’ve been excited for a long time,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Last month, when Teigen announced on Instagram that she is expecting another baby, she posted Instagram selfies of her baby bump and wrote, “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant,” Teigen revealed to PEOPLE.

Last April, she unpacked her fertility struggles during a conversation with the publication.

“Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?” she said at the time. “But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure.”

In February, Teigen disclosed her fertility treatments in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

