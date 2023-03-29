Black women redefine the landscape of hip-hop | Women’s History Month

Hip-hop artists Wande and Porsha Love sit with artist manager Erinn Knight to discuss the state of women in the highly male-dominated genre of hip-hop.

In the 60s, before our art form was called hip-hop, women were the leaders of the culture as emcee’s and producers. Going back to the icons of the 70s and 80s, fast-forwarding to 90s with a variety of female show-stoppers of today, these trailblazing artists have empowered all women and destroyed the roadblocks for their counterparts.

During the 1980s, rap music became a household theme that changed the culture forever. During this time, women worked twice as hard for recognition in a male-eccentric business. Despite the roadblocks in front of them, pioneering female rappers created their network and produced memorable artistry that continues to impact hip-hop today.