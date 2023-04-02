Providence guard Breed suspended after gun charges

Providence suspended guard Alyn Breed after he was charged with pointing a gun at his girlfriend and other crimes over the weekend.

Maj. David Lapatin said Breed wielded the gun during an exchange with his girlfriend in an off-campus apartment early Saturday, The Providence Journal reported. He also is accused of taking a cellphone, driving someone’s car without permission and vandalism.

Breed, 22, is charged with using a firearm in a violent crime, carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful entry of a home, domestic robbery, domestic vandalism and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner, Lapatin said.

Breed was arrested Saturday and remained in custody awaiting a court appearance Monday. It was not known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The school released a statement Saturday night saying athletic director Steve Napolillo and new men’s basketball coach Kim English suspended Breed, who “will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities.”

Breed averaged 4.8 points per game this season, which ended with a loss to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

