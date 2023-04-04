Celebrations, destruction on campus follow UConn victory

Fifteen people had been arrested by early Tuesday and 16 were taken to the hospital with injuries thought to be nonserious.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some UConn fans pulled down signs and light poles, smashed windows and caused other damage after thousands of people — most of them students — spilled onto campus following the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament win over San Diego State.

“The vast majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly,” she said in a statement. “A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game.”

Connecticut players celebrate after the men’s national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on April 3, 2023 in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Most of those arrested were students, she said. Police were expected to investigate the damage and those responsible could face expulsion if they are students.

Gampel Pavilion, the school’s basketball arena, was open Monday night for students to watch the game, which was played in Houston. More than 10,000 people attended the watch party.

Much of the partying, which lasted into the early morning, was peaceful, but social media and television video showed students taking down signs and light posts and several used one pole to smash through the glass portion of a door at one campus building as a crowd cheered.

A street light is being fixed on April 4, 2023 at UConn in Storrs, Connecticut. Thousands of UConn fans, most of them students, spilled onto campus after watching a broadcast of the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament win over San Diego State and some pulled down signs and light poles, smashed windows and caused other damage. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

Reitz said the damage also included broken windows, a vehicle flipped on its side and fires set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches.

“We were on the streets and people were going crazy,” said Nancy Toskova, a 20-year-old junior from Montreal, Quebec. “Everyone was celebrating. Everyone was happy. You felt good. Everyone came together. I was expecting something worse to be honest. I was expecting cars flipping and fires everywhere and people breaking everything, which happened but not to the extent I imagined.”

Crews worked feverishly through the morning to clean up the debris and make repairs. Classes and other academic operations were being held as regularly scheduled, Reitz said.

UConn players and coaches celebrate after their 76-59 win over San Diego State on April 3, 2023 in the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

The team was scheduled to return home to Storrs Tuesday afternoon and a rally is planned inside Gampel, the team’s home arena.

The Huskies were scheduled to arrive at Bradley International Airport about 3:30 p.m. Team buses are expected to make the approximate 40-mile (64-kilometer) drive to campus under police escort. The school said there will be no public access at the airport.

Gov. Ned Lamont took to Twitter shortly after the 76-59 victory to congratulate the team.

“You guys worked so hard for this and we could not be more proud,” he wrote. “Now, it’s time to plan a parade.”

