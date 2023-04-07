Just kidding! Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs now says $5K a day payment to Sting was a joke

Combs said he was being "facetious" when he said he paid Sting $5,000 a day for sampling The Police's "Every Breath You Take" for "I'll Be Missing You" in 1997.

Loading the player...

It was all a joke. Sean “Diddy” Combs clarified that his statement about paying Sting $5,000 a day over a sample for “I’ll Be Missing You” was in jest.

Earlier this week, a 2018 interview with Sting on “The Breakfast Club” went viral, in which the singer-songwriter said that Combs pays him $2,000 a day for sampling The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” for “I’ll Be Missing You” without permission.

Combs later responded to the video on Twitter, quote tweeting, “Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting.” As it turns out, the Bad Boy Records mogul was being cheeky, posting on Friday that it wasn’t true.

Recording artists Sting and Diddy attend the “60th Annual GRAMMY Awards” on January 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

“I want y’all to understand I was joking,” Combs tweeted. “It’s called being facetious! Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for ‘Missing You.’ He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Combs’ 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You,” featuring Faith Evans and 112, was a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G., who was killed a few months earlier. The song uses a sample of “Every Breath You Take,” composed by Sting, as well as interpolating its chorus. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 11 weeks.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!