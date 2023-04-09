Mississippi museum director to retire after four years

Pamela D.C. Junior to step down from leading Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson in late June

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson announced Friday her plans to retire.

Pamela D.C. Junior has led the Two Mississippi Museums, which consists of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, since 2019.

Pamela D.C. Junior poses for a photo at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus, File)

Sarah Warnock, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, said Junior’s retirement is effective June 30.

MDAH Director Katie Blount said Junior’s influence has been noteworthy.

She “came to MDAH with deep roots and credibility in the community, many years of experience in the museum field and a commitment to excellence that she modeled for younger staff. She personally led many thousands of visitors through the museums, enriching their experience through her passion for history and her boundless charisma. … We are grateful.”

Warnock said the search for Junior’s replacement “will take time and will go through the standard hiring procedures required by the state of Mississippi.”

Junior said she will continue to serve the community as a board member for Visit Jackson and an advisory board member for the Mississippi Book Festival.

