Robert McCullough set to be first Black police chief in Baltimore County

Baltimore County has nominated its first African-American police chief in the department’s nearly 150-year history.

Robert McCullough, a formerly retired colonel who served 35 years with the Baltimore County Police Department, was announced as its new chief by County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday, per WBAL TV.

“He is the right chief at the right moment to lead the Baltimore County Police Department into the future,” said Olszewski said, per WBAL. “McCullough has shown the pride and innovation necessary to set new standard for the police force.”

A Baltimore County police vehicles is seen parked in a lot, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Hunt Valley, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)a

McCullough, a West Baltimore native who joined the department at age 18 in 1985 as a cadet, said that becoming chief was not always in his sights, but he was able to rise through the ranks by working hard, WBAL reported.

“I remember when I was the only African American on my shift; that reality motivated me to be the best I can be in everything I did,” McCullough said. “Some would say the chance of someone who looks like me, an 18-year-old kid from West Baltimore, to become chief of police in Baltimore county was less than zero.”

McCullough will fill the vacancy left by former chief Melissa Hyatt, who resigned from the role in 2022, per the outlet.

In 2021, McCullough retired from the department while serving as a colonel and chief of the operations bureau. During his tenure, he previously served as bureau chief of criminal investigations, captain of the department’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Commander, and commander of the department’s Eastern Patrol Division, per the outlet.

Beginning in 2020, he also oversaw COVID-19 operations for the department including contact tracing and maintaining communications with the health officer, according to the report.

Reminiscing on his journey to becoming chief, McCullough said: “I’m usually a pretty calm person and not real emotional, but when I think back from when I started — to think about where I came from to now — it can only be God. It’s just amazing. It’s amazing. I’m grateful.”

“More than anything, I’m honored and I look forward to working once again with my coworkers,” he added.

Set to confirm McCullough’s nomination is Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones, who said he hopes to complete the process by April 17, WBAL reported. “I am certain he will be a fine chief, and I look forward to confirming his nomination very soon,” Jones said.

