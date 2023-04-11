Frances Tiafoe wins match in Houston, earns second title

The victory propels him to a career-high rank of No. 11 on the ATP Tour.

Loading the player...

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has moved up four spots to a career-high rank of No. 11 after winning the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship final — his second career ATP title.

He won his second-round and quarterfinal matches on Saturday and his semifinal and final matches on Sunday, defeating No. 73 Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina, ATP Tour News reports.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in their third-round match on March 27, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“My second title, here in Houston on U.S. soil, so thank you!” Tiafoe said to the crowd on Sunday during the trophy ceremony.

He also had a short message for Etcheverry. “I don’t know you that well, but I know you real well after today,” he said. “It was an absolute war and an unbelievable final. I hope you guys [in the crowd] all enjoyed it, because that’s what it’s about.”

Tiafoe also noted his surprise that his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, had come to watch him play. “I see my girlfriend in the crowd and I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you were in Houston’,” he said. I thought you were in LA’!”

One Twitter user remarked on the period between Tiafoe’s first title and the second one. “Five years seems like such a long time given his recent form. Good for him and good for Tomas for having another solid week.”

Another commenter added, “Is this a record? Surely has to be. Winning 4 matches and 8 sets in the space of under 36 hours. Houston was LUCKY to finish this tournament…thank goodness the weather cooperated over the weekend

A third wrote, “That was a great match. I was a little nervous during that second set tiebreaker lol but I’m happy Frances pulled it through. Excellent tournament from him. Hopefully the good results continue and he breaks into the top 10.”

Currently, Tiafoe is 195 points behind the No.10 player, fellow American Taylor Fritz, according to the ATP Tour rankings.

TheGrio freelance reporter Ny Magee contributed to this article.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!