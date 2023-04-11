The 2023 WNBA Draft gave a glimpse of the league’s off-court style

Shining on and off the court, the WNBA's newest stars made a fashion statement at this year’s draft on Monday night, sporting everything from tailored suits to dramatic gowns.

Loading the player...

The WNBA Draft took place in New York City on Monday night, and while most fans are likely discussing new Indiana Fever player Aliyah Boston’s incredible night as the league’s number-one draft pick, style lovers are reveling in the game-changing looks from the joyous evening.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks (C) poses for a photo with (L-R) Laeticia Amihere, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One would expect most of the draft’s viewers to be avid fans tuning in to find out which players might join their favorite team. But in recent years, the rookies’ red carpet style has been another draw for viewers of the WNBA Draft. While the league’s newest players will always be the biggest news, there has been an increasing trend of fashion folks tuning in to observe what outfits players flaunt before, during, and after the draft.

Fully aware of this trend, players use the draft as a rare opportunity to showcase their off-court personalities, flexing through not only their attire but also their hairstyles and accessories. Similarly, the draft provides the league’s newest stars the opportunity to demonstrate that they will not only excel on the court but will also be making a statement off of it.

This year, new and longtime fan favorites in women’s college basketball served nothing but slam dunks when walking the WNBA Draft’s orange carpet. From perfectly tailored suits to daring gowns, theGrio has chosen its top picks from the evening, for you to peruse in our gallery below. Which looks — and league picks — will you be rooting for?

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.