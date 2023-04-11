Watch theGrio Top 3: Leading indicators you’ve outgrown your friends

Hip-hop group Whodini said it best: “Friends. How many of us have them?” Hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top reasons for letting go of a friendship.

Have you ever felt like you’ve outgrown your friends? In this episode of Top 3, theGrio discusses the top three indicators that you’ve outgrown your friends. They include not wanting to spend time with them anymore, not being able to relate to them and feeling like your opinions aren’t valued.

Outgrowing friends is a natural part of life. As you grow and change, so do your interests and priorities. It’s OK to move on from friendships that no longer serve you. In fact, it’s healthy to do so.

However, it can be difficult to let go of friendships. You may feel guilty or like you’re betraying your friends. It’s important to remember that you’re not a bad person for wanting to move on. You’re simply growing and evolving.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top reasons for letting go of a friendship.

So, what should you do if you feel like you’ve outgrown your friends? The first step is to acknowledge your feelings. It’s OK to feel sad or apprehensive about losing friendships. Take some time to process your emotions and reflect on why you feel the way you do.

Next, try to find new people who can support you and challenge you to grow. Join a club or group that aligns with your various interests. Attend networking events or conferences in your industry. You never know who you might meet and what kind of opportunities could come your way.

Remember, it’s important to surround yourself with people who uplift you and inspire you to be your best self. Outgrowing friends is not a bad thing. It’s a natural part of life that allows you to make room for new experiences and relationships.

Embrace the change and keep moving forward.

