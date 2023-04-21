Baby taken by state following home birth returned to parents

Rodney and Temecia Jackson took their baby to the pediatrician for a "newborn checkup" three days after a successful home birth. The visit led to the arrest of one and foster care for their infant.

A newborn baby taken by Texas officials is back with her parents nearly a month after her pediatrician alleged she wasn’t properly cared for after a home birth in Desoto, a suburb of Dallas.

According to CBS News, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took custody of Mila Jackson and placed her in foster care for three weeks on March 30.

The Afiya Center, a reproductive and birth justice organization that has been the Jacksons’ counsel, shared in a Thursday news release that Dallas County’s district attorney’s office decided to reunite Mila with her parents “late yesterday and overnight.”

Temecia Jackson holds her daughter, Mila, in March, shortly after giving birth at her home in a Dallas suburb. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took custody of the newborn on March 30 after a complaint from the family’s pediatrician. The infant was returned to her parents this week. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WFAA)

Rodney and Temecia Jackson took Mila to the pediatrician for a “newborn checkup” on March 24 following a successful home birth three days prior. Temecia Jackson stated in a news conference that shortly after, the pediatrician, Dr. Anand Bhatt, called her and advised that their baby be taken to a hospital for jaundice treatment.

Jaundice is a relatively common health condition in newborns that can produce a yellow appearance. Documents state that Bhatt informed a DFPS investigator that a bilirubin test — which determines the cause of jaundice and certain other health problems — revealed levels of 21.7 milligrams. The pediatrician said the bilirubin levels were “cause for a lot of concern” and might result in brain damage.

The American Academy of Pediatrics website notes that bilirubin levels over 20 milligrams in an infant Mila’s age would indicate a need for treatment.

The Jacksons asserted that Cheryl Edinbyrd, their midwife, who assisted with the home birth, was providing care.

Edinbyrd contended that although the newborn’s bilirubin levels were “high,” they weren’t harmful. She said the Jacksons were preparing to provide Mila with improved nourishment and had already placed orders for goggles and a blanket to provide light therapy, two treatments for jaundice.

Temecia Jackson reported that on the day of their visit, Bhatt informed her that if the family did not take Mila to the hospital, he would contact DFPS. The next day, around 4 a.m. and an hour later, DFPS arrived at the Jacksons’ house but were turned away both times. The Jacksons stated in a press conference that they felt “traumatized” by the two pre-dawn visits.

On March 30, authorities arrived at the Jacksons’ house with a warrant. According to records, a DFPS program director gave the go-ahead to remove Mila “due to her health being in immediate danger of serious long-term consequences.”

Rodney Jackson wasn’t home initially, but he was arrested upon his return. Court documents show authorities charged him with one count of blocking the execution of a civil process and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edinbyrd said the Jacksons were allowed supervised visits with Mila while she was in foster care.

After reuniting with their newborn, the Jacksons will enjoy personal time with their daughter and their two older children — who weren’t removed from their home — per the Afiya Center’s press release.

“I’m just happy that justice prevailed, and I am grateful for the Afiya Center and everyone involved in the return of this baby,” Edinbyrd said early Thursday, CBS reported. “I look forward to actually giving her her first postpartum visit and celebrating her being home with her parents.”

