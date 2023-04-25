President Biden announces run for a second term in 2024 election

In a video released by his campaign on Tuesday, the president announced he would run for another four years in the White House to continue his “battle for the soul of America.”

Loading the player...

After months of speculation, President Joe Biden officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a video released by his campaign on Tuesday, the president announced he would run for a second term to continue his “battle for the soul of America.”

President Joe Biden announced his 2024 bid for reelection on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of personal freedoms and decried “MAGA extremists” seeking to erode them. In this photo from March, he’s in Las Vegas speaking about his plan to lower prescription drug costs. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Personal freedom is fundamental to who you are as Americans. There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred,” said Biden in his campaign launch video, which opens with images of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a protester holding up an “Abortion is Healthcare” sign in front of the Supreme Court.

He continued: “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security — that you paid for your entire life — cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.”

If current polling of potential voters is any indication, President Biden will likely clear the Democratic nomination process to face former President Donald Trump for a 2024 rematch of the 2020 presidential contest – even as Trump faces 34 felony charges and several criminal and civil investigations and lawsuits.

As Biden dusts off the campaign boots, he will have to hit the road to energize Black and brown voters who were critical to his 2020 victory against Trump.

While the president’s campaign launch makes reference to key issues impacting Black communities, like the banning of Black history books in schools and restrictive voting laws, Howard University associate professor of political science Marcus Board Jr. warns that Biden and the Democratic Party will have to avoid “abandoning social justice” or risk “alienating their base.”

“2024 will be the first election since Obama 2012 where Black Lives Matter will not be prioritized on the campaign agenda,” Board predicted. “The Republican right has effectively moved the language of racial politics in elections away from BLM and towards being woke and what they call CRT – but is actually just U.S. history.”

The president already gave an early nod to Black voters in his decision to make South Carolina the first voting state in the Democratic primary. The state was a turning point for Biden’s 2020 campaign after longtime South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed him just days before the primary, so much so that Clyburn and Black voters in the Palmetto State are credited for Biden’s presidential win.

Clyburn told theGrio in a previous interview: “I think it’s important to him to demonstrate that to the African-American voters in South Carolina, that he respects them as part of this party, and their influence should be applied early in the process and not wait for momentum to build somewhere else and put them out of reach.”

President Joe Biden shakes hands with supporters in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in February 2020, when the former vice president was the Democratic candidate for president. The state was a turning point for his campaign and will be the first to vote in the Democratic primary for the 2024 election, a race Biden officially entered Tuesday. (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison earlier expressed optimism for Biden’s chances for reelection.

“We are going to win … we have a plan which we have been executing, in a flawless manner, to continue to deliver for the American people,” Harrison told theGrio. “We just got to put in the work, and that’s what we’re going to do, and that’s what we have been doing.”

Biden, 80, the oldest president in U.S. history, also is now the oldest president to seek reelection. The commander-in-chief’s age has been a focus of sorts for pundits and voters, and it will certainly be a factor for the Biden campaign to navigate.

Board told theGrio that while Biden will continue hearing about his age, he must keep assuring voters he feels great to lead.

The Howard professor predicted the Biden team will lean into a “highlight reel” of their accomplishments to appeal to Black voters, from the appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court to “getting unemployment to century lows and more.”

“They’ll be banking on their incumbent advantage,” he added, “and that usually works.”

President Biden will also rely on his second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris, America’s first Black, first woman and first South Asian vice president, as he courts Black voters and women.

Political commentator Reecie Colbert previously told theGrio that Harris would be “incredibly crucial” to the re-election campaign.

“When she was announced as the vice presidential nominee [in 2020], there was a record surge of fundraising. She brought enthusiasm with her across the country,” said Colbert. “If we look at the states that the Biden-Harris ticket flipped, she was in those states.”

“When it comes to the voters,” she opined, “I think her presence is undeniably an asset to the ticket.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!