Paramount plays Bob Marley biopic teaser at CinemaCon

"Marley," starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, will premiere in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Paramount gave a first look at its upcoming Bob Marley biopic to a select few. The studio unveiled a teaser film trailer about the late reggae superstar at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s son, introduced the trailer at CinemaCon, an annual industry trade show held in Las Vegas, according to Variety. “It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” Ziggy said. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy…this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

The teaser, simply titled “Marley,” featured stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the title role, and Lashana Lynch, who plays Marley’s wife, and Ziggy Marley’s mother, Rita Marley. One of Ben-Adir’s most notable roles was as Malcolm X in the Oscar-nominated 2020 film, “One Night in Miami.” Lynch’s film credits include roles in the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” and “The Woman King.”

Ziggy Marley poses for photos, promoting the upcoming film “Marley,” at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The teaser shows Ben-Adir portraying the legendary reggae pioneer as he performed in stadiums in front of massive audiences, played soccer, and spent time with his family. The trailer ended with “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

“Marley” will tell the late singer’s story, chronicling his life from his humble beginnings in Jamaica to becoming an international superstar and ambassador of reggae music. He wrote and recorded classics like “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Stir it Up,” “Jammin’,” “One Love – People Get Ready,” “Is This Love,” and “Redemption Song.”

“People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way,” Ziggy Marley said of the forthcoming biopic.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the film, while Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter contributed the script. Green is best known for directing the Oscar-winning movie, “King Richard.”

Principal photography for “Marley” recently ended, with a Jan. 12, 2024, premiere date.

