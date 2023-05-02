Snoop Dogg to celebrate ‘Doggystyle’ album 30th anniversary with Hollywood Bowl concerts

"Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle," featuring several special guests, is scheduled for June 27 and 28.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” album. The rapper is planning to celebrate the occasion with a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in June.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that the legendary venue will host “Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle” on June 27 and 28. Several special guests are expected to join Snoop.

“Doggystyle,” which Dr. Dre produced, was released as Snoop’s debut album on Nov. 23, 1993. It was a highly anticipated project following Snoop’s successful collaborations with Dr. Dre, including the title track of the “Deep Cover” album and several songs on Dre’s solo debut compilation, “The Chronic.”

Snoop Dogg attends NBC’s “American Song Contest” Week 4 at on April 11, 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Upon its release, “Doggystyle” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold 803,000 copies in its first week, the most for a rap artist at the time. The album was certified platinum four times over, making it Snoop’s best-selling album to date. It spawned the hit singles, “Gin and Juice,” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name).”

Dr. Dre is the concert producer. The ReCollective Orchestra, which Derrick Hodge is to conduct, will accompany Snoop.

These shows are the latest rap-album anniversary concerts featuring a backing orchestra with Hodge attached as the conductor. The Grammy-winning bassist arranged and conducted the National Symphony Orchestra for Nas’ 20th-anniversary concert for “Illmatic” in 2014. In January, he arranged and conducted the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for Jeezy’s “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation: 101.”

Tickets for “Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle” are scheduled to go on sale on Friday through the Hollywood Bowl website.

