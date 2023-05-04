Tasha Smith joins ‘Bad Boys 4,’ replaces Theresa Randle

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett in the film, which is currently in production.

Loading the player...

“Bad Boys 4” is getting a cast shakeup. In the upcoming installment of the popular franchise, Tasha Smith will replace Theresa Randle as the wife of Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), Variety reports.

The actress is best known for her roles in projects like “Empire” and Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” Randle exits the franchise after playing Theresa Burnett in the first three films:”Bad Boys” (1995), “Bad Boys II” (2003) and “Bad Boys For Life” (2020).

As theGrio previously reported, the fourth “Bad Boys” film is currently in production. Will Smith and Lawrence are returning as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively, reteaming with filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who became attached to “Bad Boys For Life” three years ago. At the time, the film was a smash hit with critics and at the box office for Sony, earning more than $400 million worldwide.

Tasha Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque Du Soleil’s “Volta” on Jan. 21, 2020 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joining Tasha Smith in the sequel are Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Eric Dane.

Last month, the two leads made a virtual appearance at CinemaCon to tease the film. Will Smith told the fans that they are “hyped and excited” about the latest entry.

“We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there,” Lawrence told the audience.

Will Smith added, “We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!