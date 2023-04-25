Will Smith, Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys 4’: ‘We’re hype, we’re excited’

The stars of the hit action franchise teased the upcoming fourth film at CinemaCon over the weekend.

Get ready for another “Bad Boys” film! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teased the upcoming fourth film in the beloved franchise while at CinemaCon over the weekend.

As theGrio previously reported, “Bad Boys” stars Smith and Lawrence confirmed that a fourth film was in the works earlier this year in an Instagram post. Now, the two spoke directly to fans at CinemaCon regarding the upcoming project, appearing virtually from the movie set, which per Variety, is four weeks into production.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Bad Boys for Life” hosted by SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway on Jan. 9, 2020, at the SiriusXM Studio in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Smith told the crowd at the convention, “We’re hype, we’re excited,” when teasing the film, while Lawrence told the audience, “We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there.” Smith added, “We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here.”

The upcoming film will see the two stars reunite with “Bad Boys for Life” (2020) filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The third movie in the franchise was a box office smash for Sony, crossing $400 million worldwide the year of its release. The film also received positive reviews from critics and is the highest-rated film in the franchise so far on Rotten Tomatoes.

The franchise first kicked off with the 1995 film “Bad Boys,” which was a hit for then-television stars Smith and Lawrence, who starred in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Martin,” respectively. The series came back in 2003 with the first sequel, “Bad Boys II,” which featured a platinum-selling soundtrack and also was a box office hit, grossing over $273 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

